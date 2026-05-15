Major IPS reshuffle in Tamil Nadu, key intelligence and CID posts reassigned

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday carried out a major reshuffle of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, transferring and appointing several officials to important intelligence, CID, and Special Branch positions across the state, with immediate effect.

The orders were issued by the Home (SC) Department through a notification signed by Additional Chief Secretary K. Manivasan.

According to the official order, senior IPS officer Dr G. Dharmarajan, who was serving as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Vellore Range, has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Intelligence (Security), Chennai.

Pakerla Cephas Kalyan, who was the Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, South Zone, Greater Chennai Police, has been posted as DIG, Intelligence, Internal Security, Chennai.

P. Saravanan, the DIG, Tirunelveli Range, has been transferred as DIG, CID Intelligence, Chennai.

The reshuffle also includes several changes in the Crime Branch CID, Special Branch CID and Organised Crime Intelligence Unit.

Garad Karun Uddhavrao, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur district, has been appointed as Superintendent of Police, Organised Crime Intelligence Unit, Chennai. A. Myilvaganan, SP of Tenkasi district, has been transferred as Superintendent of Police-I, Special Branch CID, Chennai, while Dr C. Madhan, SP of Thoothukudi district, has been posted as Superintendent of Police-I, Security Branch CID, Chennai.

The government also transferred K. Shanmugam, SP of ‘Q’ Branch CID, Chennai, as Superintendent of Police-II, Special Branch CID, Chennai.

G.S. Madhavan, SP, Metro Zone, Crime Branch CID, Chennai, has been appointed as Superintendent of Police-II, Security Branch CID, Chennai.

In another important posting, N. Silambarasan, Superintendent of Police and Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), Chennai, has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Special Division, Special Branch CID, Chennai.

Officials said the reshuffle is part of the state government’s efforts to strengthen intelligence coordination, internal security monitoring and specialised investigative wings across Tamil Nadu.

The latest postings assume significance as the government focuses on streamlining policing and enhancing operational efficiency in sensitive security and intelligence units. The transfers and postings have come into effect immediately, according to the notification issued by the Secretariat in Chennai.