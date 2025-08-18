Madurai man held for killing daughter’s partner in staged road accident

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A 57 year old man has been arrested in Madurai for allegedly killing his daughter’s partner because he disapproved of their relationship. Police identified the accused as Alagar of Thumbaipatti village, who is alleged to have run over M Sathishkumar (21) late on the night of Saturday, August 16, killing him and injuring his daughter Raghavi (24).

According to police, the incident took place at around 11 pm on Saturday, when Raghavi and Sathishkumar were travelling by bike from Melur to Trichy. The couple were hit by a four-wheeler, and while Sathishkumar died on the spot, Raghavi sustained injuries and was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai.

Raghavi, a widow and mother of two, had been in a relationship with Sathishkumar, who was a friend of her late husband. Both of them belong to the same caste. She was earlier married to her mother’s brother, who died in a bike accident in 202x, after which she got into a relationship with Sathishkumar.

As her family did not approve of their relationship, the couple had reportedly eloped in July and were later traced to Trichy after Raghavi’s family filed a missing person complaint. On August 16, the two returned for talks with her family at the Kottampatti police station. Police said Raghavi agreed to meet her parents again after they promised to arrange her marriage with Sathishkumar.

Hours after the police station talks, the couple were hit by a vehicle. Raghavi filed a police complaint alleging that her father Alagar orchestrated the attack because the family opposed the relationship.

The Kottampatti police have registered a case, including charges of murder, abetment, and attempted murder, and arrested Alagar. The police also said that at least eight other relatives are suspected of involvement, and that further investigation is underway.