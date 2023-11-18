Madurai MP alleges train platform changed for the sake of Railway Board member

With Telangana, Mizoram, MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan on the ballot, TNM and Newslaundry have teamed up to bring you the most comprehensive reporting and analysis. Click here to power our election coverage.



“I am shocked to know that the non-allotment of Pandian Express to platform four is not warranted by operational constraints, but to facilitate one single person who is a member of the Infrastructure of Railway board on the special train bound for Rameswaram, without any difficulty of climbing the escalator. His special train departs one hour after Pandian Express. But 1,000 passengers were made to suffer by taking the stairs and escalator. This reminds me of the colonial era practice of disturbing thousands of passengers for the sake of one officer. This is unacceptable and no one is empowered to destroy democratic credentials of the Nation,” he said.

He called for a probe into the incident and said officials should be advised not to resort to such practices for pleasing some individuals.