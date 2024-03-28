Madras High Court dismisses plea to advance date of vote counting

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, March 27, dismissed a writ petition for quashing the election notification for Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the first phase on April 19 the counting of votes is set to take place on June 4.

The writ petitioner, identified as Ezhilan, wanted the court to issue a directive to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for advancing the date of counting without the present long gap of 45 days between the date of voting and the date of counting.

However, the first bench of the Madras High Court comprising Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy rejected the plea.