Madras HC stays contempt proceedings in Thiruparankundram deepam case

The Madras High Court, on Tuesday, March 17, stayed contempt proceedings pending before a single judge of its Madurai bench concerning the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram Hills.

The division bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman issued the interim stay on appeals filed by the District Collector of Madurai, KJ Praveenkumar, and the Commissioner of Police, J Loganathan, among others. The court adjourned the matter to April 8.

According to Live Law , Justice GR Swaminathan had, on December 1, 2025, directed the Arulmighu Subramaniya Swamy Temple management to light the lamp at 6 pm on December 3. When the temple authorities failed to comply, the petitioner moved a contempt petition. The judge then allowed the petitioner and 10 others to light the lamp themselves, with CISF protection. However, law and order concerns led the District Collector to issue a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The High Court had quashed the prohibitory order on December 4, stating it appeared to have been issued to circumvent compliance with the court order. During subsequent hearings, the court directed the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu and the Additional Director General of Police (L&O) to appear and also impleaded the Union Home Secretary and Deputy Commissioner of Police Inigo Divyan.

Officials later filed affidavits asserting their respect for the court’s orders and explaining that prohibitory measures were only for maintaining law and order. The court had suggested permitting five persons, named by it, to offer symbolic prayers at the lower peak of the hillock for 15 minutes as a way to comply with the order.

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