Madras HC slams Arun IPS for using Goondas Act on realtor

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The Madras High Court on Friday, May 29, struck down the preventive detention of Chennai-based realtor Santosh Sharma under the Goondas Act, 1923, and sharply criticised senior IPS officer A Arun, who had issued the detention order while serving as Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police.

A Division Bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan held that the detention was unjustified and appeared to have been ordered for reasons unrelated to the requirements of the law. The judges noted that Sharma’s alleged activities did not pose a threat to public order, a key requirement for invoking preventive detention.

The court observed that Arun, a senior IPS officer with 28 years experience, was fully aware of the legal standards governing such orders. Despite this, he proceeded with the detention based on incidents that had occurred more than two years earlier. The Bench said the circumstances suggested the order had been passed knowingly and not due to any misunderstanding of the law.

Sharma had been detained in September 2025 under the Goondas Act and remained in custody for over eight months without trial. The cases against him were primarily related to allegations of cheating, including a complaint filed by S Poornajothi, wife of DMDK Rajya Sabha member LK Sudheesh.