Madras HC says Rs 10 Lakh compensation to kin of Kallakurichi victims is too high

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the Tamil Nadu government for announcing a compensation of Rs 10 Lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives in the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy, the Madras High Court, on Friday, July 5, told the state government that the sum is too high.

65 people have lost their lives so far after consuming illicit liquor in Kallakurichi that contained Methanol – a lethal chemical that can cause severe illnesses and deaths. Over 100 people are also undergoing treatment in hospitals. The state government had also announced Rs 50,000 for those who are undergoing treatment.

Mohamed Ghouse, in his PIL argued that families of victims who die from accidents may be compensated and not families of those who have committed an act that is illegal under the realm of law. He also asked the state government, the basis upon which the sum was decided.

Acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq said that a compensatory sum may be given to the kin of those who died but added that Rs 10 lakh is too high a sum.The bench also added that the state government should figure out “another mechanism” to arrive at a compensatory sum and posted the hearing for the third week of July.