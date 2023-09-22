Madras HC restrains Udhayanidhi Stalin from linking EPS to Kodanad heist-murder case

The Madras High Court on Thursday, September 21, issued an interim order restraining Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin from passing comments on former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in relation to the Kodanad estate murder and robbery case. The order was issued against DMK leader Udhayanidhi after AIADMK general secretary EPS filed a civil suit over alleged defamatory comments. EPS was the Chief Minister when the Kodanad incident happened, and in his disputed comments, Udhayanidhi purportedly suggested that the former CM was involved in the incident. EPS also sought Rs 1.1 crore in damages over the remarks.

Justice RN Manjula said that although it is customary for political leaders to make statements against each other, Udhayanidhi’s comments were found “defamatory” and “damaging to the reputation of the petitioner”, and an interim gag order was issued against Udhayanidhi from making such statement. The court also ordered Udhayanidhi to file his response in two weeks.

The Kodanad case, which dates back to 2017, had shook the state at the time. According to the chargesheet filed by the police, a gang of eleven people led by C Kanagaraj, a former driver at former CM J Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence, allegedly hatched a conspiracy to rob Jayalalithaa’s residence in Kodanad of the Nilgiris district. Kanagaraj and his co-conspirators purportedly believed that crores of cash was stashed in the house. The gang allegedly attempted their heist on the night of April 23, 2017.