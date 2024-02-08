Madras HC refuses to quash hate speech case against BJP leader Annamalai

The Madras High Court, on Thursday, February 8 refused to quash the criminal proceedings against Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai in a hate speech case. Justice N Anand Venkatesh, while passing the order, also pulled up the BJP leader for his comments and said that the case “serves as a reminder to those in positions of power” that their words and deeds have a wider reach and greater impact on the public.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Annamalai seeking to quash the criminal proceedings initiated against him over an interview he gave to a YouTube channel. In the 44-minute-long interview to ‘Pesu Thamizha Pesu’ channel on October 22, 2022, Annamalai allegedly stated that the first petition seeking a ban on bursting firecrackers was filed by a Christian missionary NGO. The video clip of his speech was also circulated on social media.

Based on the video, environmentalist V Piyush filed a police complaint against Annamalai, which was not taken up citing that it did not attract any breach of public peace. Following this, Piyush filed a petition at a lower court in Salem. The court prima facie found that Annamalai committed offences under sections 153A and 505(1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and issued summons to initiate criminal proceedings. It was against this case that Annamalai approached the HC.