Madras HC raises concerns over release of CCTV footage of BSP leader Armstrong’s murder

The Madras High Court, on Monday, July 15, expressed concerns over police releasing the CCTV footage of the murder of Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) leader K Armstrong. Justice N Anand Venkatesh, along with Justice Sundar Mohan, was hearing a case pertaining to the identities of minor victims in cases of sexual assault, when he made the comment.

CCTV footage of the murder of the BSP leader Armstrong was released by the police, highlighting the names of the accused. It was broadcasted on television channels and circulated on social media, on July 14. The police released the footage hours after they shot down Thiruvengadam, one of the accused in the case, in an extra judicial killing or encounter .