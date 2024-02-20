Madras HC permits TN govt to conduct Formula 4 night street car race

The Madras High Court, on Monday, February 19, allowed the Tamil Nadu government to conduct Formula 4 night street car race in the city. A division bench of the high court comprising Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Safeek said the state should ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the general public during the race.

The court also directed the state government that during the conduct of the race, vehicles should have silencers as there are several hospitals in and around the racing circuit, adding that the state government should get opinions from experts for the next session.

The route for the race includes Flag Staff road, Anna Salai, Swami Sivananda Salai, Napier Bridge and Kamarajar Salai.