Madras HC orders one-man commission on police action at Chennai sanitation worker protest

The Madras High court on Tuesday, September 2, appointed retired judge Justice V Parthiban to head a one-man commission to probe allegations of police excess during the dispersal of Greater Chennai Corporation conservancy workers. The workers had been staging a protest outside Ripon Buildings demanding a rollback of the privatisation of solid waste management in Zones V (Royapuram) and VI (Thiru Vi Ka Nagar).

The order was passed by a Division Bench of Justices MS Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by advocate S Vijay, who challenged the arrest of four fellow lawyers — K Bharathi, K Suresh, Mohan Babu and R Raj Kumar — along with two law students, Muthuselvan and Valarmathi. They were taken into custody during a late-night police action between August 13 and 14.

The Bench said a neutral inquiry was essential to “cull out the truth” amid conflicting claims from the police and the detainees.

Justice V Parthiban of the Madras High Court retired from service in April 2022. In September 2023, he headed a one‑man commission to determine fair compensation for the families of 32 victims who died in a tragic cracker shop fire in Pallipattu.

He had enrolled with Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in 1986. After 30 years of standing in the Bar, he was elevated as a judge of the High Court in 2016.