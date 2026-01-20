Madras HC orders Chennai Metro to conduct surprise checks over misuse of priority seats

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Madras High Court on Monday, January 19, directed Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to conduct surprise inspections inside trains to ensure that seats earmarked for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PwDs) are not being misused.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan passed the order while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate VBR Menon, who sought the rightful enforcement of seating arrangements for elderly passengers and PwDs.

He told the court that although CMRL had marked significant seats as priority seats, they were routinely occupied by able-bodied passengers who refused to vacate them even when senior citizens or PwDs boarded the train.

He argued that priority seating without strict enforcement was ineffective and suggested that separate coaches, similar to women-only compartments, could be considered.

Meanwhile, State Government Pleader A Edwin Prabakar, appearing for the CMRL, said that the latter submitted that out of 50 seats in each coach, 14 were earmarked for senior citizens and PwDs and that these seats were clearly marked with signage. He added that passengers could lodge complaints through the intercom system and also announcements were being made inside coaches reminding commuters about priority seating for elderly passengers and PwDs.

Recording these submissions, the Bench said the decision on whether to allot exclusive coaches for senior citizens and PwDs should be left to CMRL.

However, it directed the metro operator to conduct surprise inspections and take appropriate action on complaints to ensure that elderly passengers and PwDs are not denied their seats.

The court also asked CMRL to frame suitable guidelines within 30 days to strengthen the implementation of seat reservations for elderly passengers and PwDs.