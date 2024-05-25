Madras HC issues gag order against singer R Suchitra

The Madras High Court, on Friday, May 24, issued a gag order barring playback singer R Suchitra, popularly known as RJ Suchi, from making any comments about her ex-husband, comedian-actor Karthik Kumar. Justice PB Balaji granted the interim stay on a defamation suit filed by Karthik seeking Rs 1 crore damages from Suchitra for making derogatory remarks about him.

On May 16, Karthik sent a legal notice to Suchitra for using ‘homophobic’, ‘casteist’ and ‘foul slurs’ against him. He demanded her to issue a public apology, retract her statements and stop making any further derogatory remarks. He also said that making slanderous remarks is in violation of the terms of their divorce.

Over the past few weeks, Suchi has given interviews to a few Tamil YouTube channels in which she made defamatory allegations against Karthik Kumar, actors Dhanush, Trisha, Andrea Jeremaiah, and Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

In one of the interviews, she claimed that Karthik and Dhanush were gay. She also alleged that the infamous ‘Suchi leaks’ incident was orchestrated by Karthik and Dhanush as a “prank.” In 2017, Suchi’s Twitter account (now X) leaked private photos and videos of several celebrities alleging immoral activities by them.

Following the incident, Karthik and Suchi split as a couple.

As Suchi continues to make slanderous statements, Karthik said that the singer violated the terms of their divorce by interfering with his life. The legal notice read that as Karthik got married again in 2021, any statement against him would be considered an interference of his personal life.