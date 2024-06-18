Madras HC issues arrest warrant against producer of Tamil film Bhaskar Oru Rascal

The Madras High Court issued an arrest warrant against Murugan Kumar, the producer of the Tamil film Bhaskar Oru Rascal (2018) starring Arvind Swami, for not paying remuneration dues and a debt of Rs 35 lakh availed from the actor for the movie to be released. The warrant was issued on Monday, June 17 by Justice P Velmurugan.

According to The Hindu, P Velmurugan took notice of the “inordinate delay” from the producer to disclose his assets even though orders to do the same were issued in 2020. The court also observed that Arvind Swami had also procured a petition to execute a civil degree in 2019.

The producer’s counsel stated that Murugan Kumar had filed the disclosure statement but he had very little assets, to which the judge said that the producer has to be declared insolvent to avoid arrest. Further hearing on the disclosure of assets has been posted to July 8.