Madras HC grants bail to YouTuber Felix Gerald on condition that he shuts down channel

Granting conditional bail, the Madras High Court recently ordered YouTuber Felix Gerald to shut down his channel RedPix. Felix Gerald was arrested for conducting and streaming an interview in which YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar made derogatory remarks about women police personnel.

Justice TV Thamilselvi passed the order when hearing a bail petition filed by Felix. The court had earlier dismissed his bail application stating that he provided a platform to Shankar for making the defamatory statements.

Senior Advocate John Sathyan, who appeared for Felix, submitted at the court that he was a journalist and had only broadcasted the interview of Shankar and was not connected with the alleged offences. “..the petitioner had never intended to lower the image and dignity of the women police officers or the women in society,” he said. Felix is named as the second accused in the cases and he was arrested on May 10.

The Tamil Nadu government, however, objected to the petition and contended that Felix was a repeat offender and he was booked in similar cases prior to this instance. Though he had assured the court that he would not indulge in similar acts, he engaged in the same offence, the government said.

After hearing both sides, Justice Thamilselvi observed that the conduct of the petitioner showed that he indulged in the same sort of controversial activities under the guise of interview. The court granted bail on the conditions that he should close his channel Red Pix; execute a bond for Rs 10,000 with two sureties; and that he should not abscond or tamper with the evidence.

Shankar has been booked in seven cases, four of which pertain to the said interview. In the interview, he alleged that women police personnel were giving sexual favours to a senior police officer in order to get promotions.