Madras HC gives nod for Anirudh’s concert, organisers told to ensure safety

The Madras High Court, on Friday, August 22, declined to stay music director Anirudh Ravichander’s “Hukum World Tour” concert, scheduled for Saturday, August 23, near Kuvathur on East Coast Road (ECR). The court allowed the event to proceed but directed organisers and the police to strictly comply with all safety conditions.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh was hearing a petition filed by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MLA M Babu of Cheyyar constituency, who sought a halt to the event citing inadequate infrastructure and risks of disruption.

The MLA told the court that during his inspection he found no arrangements for toilets, drinking water, medical aid, fire safety, or evacuation. He also argued that the narrow 30-foot rural access road was incapable of handling the thousands of attendees expected, warning that severe traffic congestion could choke the stretch.

The organisers, Primark Productions Pvt Ltd and Brand Avatar, and the Chengalpattu police defended the event, saying permission had been granted with several conditions to ensure smooth conduct.

However, Justice Venkatesh made it clear that any lapses leading to public inconvenience, traffic snarls, or safety risks would invite accountability from both the organisers and the police.

He also recalled the chaos at AR Rahman’s “Marakkuma Nenjam” concert in September 2023 on the same ECR stretch, which had faced widespread criticism over overcrowding and mismanagement.

The court has kept the petition pending and directed the Registry to list the matter on August 28 to review how the concert was conducted and decide on further action if required.