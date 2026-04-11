Madras HC dismisses plea to halt Dhurandhar 2 screening during TN polls

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The Madras High Court, on Friday, April 10, dismissed pleas seeking to restrain the screening of the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge during the ongoing Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, declining to intervene at the admission stage.

A Bench of Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arul Murugan rejected the petitions, including a public interest litigation filed by a Madurai resident, which sought an interim ban on the film’s exhibition across theatres and OTT platforms until the declaration of election results.

The petitioners argued that the continued screening of the film during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) period would violate the principle of a “level playing field” and influence voters. It was contended that allowing the film’s exhibition during the sensitive election period would be contrary to the spirit of free and fair elections.

However, the Court found no merit in the plea. The Bench orally remarked , “What is the law that a movie cannot be released when the Model Code of Conduct is in place? The CBFC has given a certificate. It's not challenged. Unless that is challenged, nothing can be done. The statutory body has permitted.”

The Court also noted that the petitioners had neither challenged the certification granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) nor pointed out specific objectionable portions in the film. The Bench observed that in the absence of such a challenge, no direction could be issued to halt the screening.

The film, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, had been released globally on March 19, 2026, shortly after the announcement of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and the enforcement of the MCC.

Petitioners argued that the film portrayed the Union government’s response to major national security events in a “laudatory light,” potentially benefiting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party electorally. The affidavit stated that the film’s narrative “celebrate[s] the present Central government’s approach to national security… as wise, decisive and indispensable.”

They further contended that such portrayal amounted to indirect political publicity prohibited under the MCC. Reliance was placed on provisions barring the misuse of mass media for promoting the achievements of the party in power during elections.

Rejecting these submissions, the High Court held that there was no statutory bar on film releases during the MCC period and dismissed the pleas, stating that a detailed order would follow.