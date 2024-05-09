Madras HC dismisses plea against invoking Goondas Act on Savukku Shankar

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, May 8, dismissed the writ petition against invoking the Goondas Act against controversial YouTuber and whistleblower Savukku Shankar. The petition, filed by T Vignesh, the creative head of Savukku Media, sought to halt the State from taking action against Shankar under the said act.

The case was presented before a vacation bench presided over by Justice K Kumaresh Babu. Upon reviewing the petition, the judge concluded that it lacked legal standing as it was filed by a third party and no such preemptive orders could be passed. Granting the relief sought in such circumstances would establish an inappropriate precedent, the judge remarked.

T Vignesh also filed another writ petition to prevent the Greater Chennai Police from interfering with the operations of the YouTube channel from its office in T Nagar, Chennai. The petitioner alleged that they had faced harassment from the police after Shankar expressed intentions to contest against Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in the 2026 Assembly election from the Chepauk constituency. Noting constant surveillance of Savukku Media's office captured in CCTV footage, the petitioner asserted difficulties in accessing the office due to this perceived targeting.

Savukku Shankar has been booked in five separate cases, including one for making derogatory comments about female police officers. In an interview, he accused women police officers of providing sexual favors to a senior police officer in exchange for promotions. On May 4, he was apprehended in Theni by the Coimbatore Cyber Crime Police. Two days later, the Salem police registered a case against him for making lewd remarks about female police personnel. Subsequently, on May 8, he faced charges in three additional cases filed by the Chennai police.