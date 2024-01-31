Madras HC directs Tamil Nadu govt not to allow non-Hindus inside temples

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, on Tuesday, January 30, directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department and the Tamil Nadu government not to allow “non-Hindus who do not believe in Hindu religion” inside all the Hindu temples in the state. The court also ordered the authorities to install boards indicating the same in and around the temples. Justice S Srimathy, while passing the orders, also observed that temples are not ‘picnic or tourist spots’, and that Hindus have the right to maintain their temples as per their customs and practices.

The court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by D Senthil Kumar, who runs a shop in Palani and is an organiser of Palani hill temple devotee organisation. He sought installation of display boards showing that non-Hindus are not allowed in the Palani temple.

The Palani hill temple is considered to be the abode of Lord Murugan and is mentioned in Thirumurugatruppadai (Sangam Literature) as the third abode of Murugan’s ‘Arupadai Veedu’ (six houses). The main idol of the Hindu god is said to be made of ‘Navapashanam’ (nine poisonous materials), which is considered to be medicinal. Devotees are allowed to reach the hill temple by means of Winch Service, Rope Car Service and footsteps. This is the only temple in the state that has winch service. Several non-Hindus are also said to visit the temple.