Madras HC directs CB-CID to complete probe in Vengavayal case by July 3

The Madras High Court, on Tuesday, April 16, pulled up the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) for prolonged delay in completing the probe in the Vengavayal case. A bench of Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad questioned the CB-CID regarding the delay in the investigation. The court directed the police to complete by July 3, 2024.

According to reports, Chief Justice Gangapurwala, while hearing the case, had said, “The FIR was registered in June 2023 and almost 15 months have passed but the investigation has not been completed. Why does it take this long to complete the investigation? It cannot go on in perpetuity. You have to expedite it.”

The CB-CID informed the court that 337 people’s statements have been recorded so far and that the investigation would be completed in three months. The Division Bench, taking note of CB-CID’s statement, said that the court expected to receive a final report in the case on or before July 3, 2024.