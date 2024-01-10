Madras HC asks TN govt to consider 1% 'horizontal' reservation for trans people

The division bench of the Madras High Court granted time till March 4, 2024 for the Advocate General R. Shanmughasundaram to take information from government officials regarding the same.

This was after the AG said that the reservation for transgender community was a policy decision.

The petitioner said that the transgender persons who declare themselves as women get reservation provided for women across all caste categories. Those who however declare as men or as third gender are considered only under their respective castes or under Most Backward Class (MBC) category.

The court also pointed out to the AG about the petitioner’s submission that Karnataka state had brought forward a policy of 1% horizontal reservation for transgender persons across all categories and told the AG that Tamil Nadu can also consider it.