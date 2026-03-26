Madras HC allows police to arrest 'Savukku' Shankar if required, declines bail extension​

The Madras High Court has granted liberty to the Greater Chennai City Police (GCCP) to arrest YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar alias A Shankar, if his custody is required in connection with an extortion case, while refusing to extend the interim bail earlier granted to him on medical grounds.​

A Division Bench comprising Justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman declined to prolong the three-month interim bail that had been granted on December 27, 2025, by a vacation Bench following petitions filed by Shankar’s mother. ​

The interim relief, which was set to expire on March 25, 2026, was originally issued considering his health condition.​

Observing that the circumstances no longer justified continuation of bail, the Bench stated that the investigating agency was free to proceed in accordance with the law. ​

The court noted: “If the custody of the detenu is considered necessary for investigation, the authorities are at liberty to take appropriate steps,” effectively paving the way for possible re-arrest.​

The court’s observations came while dismissing a Habeas Corpus Petition (HCP) and disposing of a related writ petition. ​

The HCP, filed in December 2025, had alleged that Shankar was kept in solitary confinement at Puzhal Central Prison, while the writ petition sought specialised medical treatment, citing his cardiac and diabetic conditions.​

Following the interim bail order, a Medical Board at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai, evaluated Shankar’s health.

The Board reported that although he suffers from chronic ailments such as Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and coronary artery disease, his condition is stable and does not currently require specialised or emergency cardiac intervention. ​

The report further stated that his health could be effectively managed through regular medication and lifestyle modifications.​

Based on this medical opinion, the court concluded that continued interim bail on health grounds was unwarranted. ​

Addressing the allegation of solitary confinement, the Bench found no substantive evidence to support the claim. ​

The Bench observed that no documents or material had been produced to prove that Shankar was subjected to punitive isolation in violation of prison rules.​

The court also remarked that the petitions appeared to have been filed primarily to delay the investigation process. ​

Consequently, it directed prison and police authorities to ensure the necessary medical care, while allowing the investigation to proceed without further hindrance.