Madras HC adjourns actor Vijay’s plea against IT penalty of Rs 1.5 cr to Oct 30

The Madras High Court, on Tuesday, October 10, adjourned for three weeks the writ petition filed by Tamil actor Vijay against an Income Tax (IT) penalty of Rs 1.5 crore slapped on him. The actor had filed the writ petition on June 30, 2022. The penalty was imposed on him for non-disclosure of an additional income of Rs 15 crore in the financial year 2015-16.

Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy directed the Madras High Court registry to adjourn the case till October 30, after the petitioner's counsel sought an adjournment. It may be recalled that when the case was listed for admission on August 16, 2022, an interim injunction was granted by Justice Anita Sumanth restraining the IT officials from recovering the penalty amount.

Following this, AP Srinivas, senior standing counsel for the IT Department, had filed a detailed counter affidavit explaining the reasons behind imposing the penalty. Subsequently, Justice Abdul Qudhhose ordered that the interim injunction that was initially granted for a limited period would continue until further orders.