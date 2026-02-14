Low-pressure area likely over Bay of Bengal, fog and rising temperatures forecast for TN

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, according to a weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

The development is attributed to an upper-air cyclonic circulation prevailing over the east-central Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, which is expected to intensify into a low-pressure system.

In its latest advisory, the weather department stated that atmospheric conditions are becoming favourable for the formation of the system. While no immediate heavy rainfall warning has been issued, meteorologists are closely monitoring the evolving weather pattern over the Bay, as such systems can influence rainfall and wind conditions over coastal Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

Meanwhile, several districts in Tamil Nadu are expected to experience foggy conditions.

On Friday, light fog is likely to occur in at least 13 districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Dindigul, The Nilgiris, Ranipet, Vellore and Tirupattur.

The RMC has further forecast moderate fog in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts on Saturday morning.

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution during early morning hours due to potential low visibility in these regions.

In addition to fog, temperatures are expected to rise gradually across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal over the next 24 hours.

The weather department noted that maximum temperatures may increase by a few degrees Celsius, particularly in interior districts.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours. Weather officials said further updates will be issued as the situation over the Bay of Bengal becomes clearer.

Fishermen and coastal residents have been advised to keep track of official advisories in view of the possible formation of the low-pressure area.

The formation of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal during this time of the year is not uncommon, but its intensity and movement will determine its eventual impact on Tamil Nadu and neighbouring regions.