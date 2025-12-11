Lottery baron Martin’s son floats new political party

Jose Charles Martin, son of ‘lottery king’ Santiago Martin, formally entered politics on Wednesday, 10 December, announcing the launch of his party.

The party, Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi, was unveiled at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

TNM had earlier reported in Powertrip, a political newsletter, on October 29 about Charles Martin’s steady work to build his political base in Puducherry.

He had previously founded an organisation called JCM Makkal Mandram, which has been conducting outreach programmes and distributing cash and gifts to students, residents, influencers, achievers, and sportspersons.

Under the JCM banner, job fairs, award ceremonies, and camps for students and athletes have been organised, all under the stated aim of developing Puducherry.

A press release regarding the party’s launch said, “The JCM Makkal Mandram has also functioned as a people’s movement exposing corruption and administrative failures of the ruling government. But through my field work, I have realised that bringing meaningful reforms in society, the economy, and politics requires political power.”

The statement added that corrupt governance on one side, and caste- and religion-based divisive politics on the other, had become major roadblocks to people’s unity and progress. “Our decision to enter the political arena is driven by the need to free citizens from these chains and to build a system of genuine people’s governance,” it said.

Powertrip had also reported that JCM has already opened offices in 15 constituencies, with plans to expand to all 30.

His father, Santiago Martin, has been under scrutiny by several Central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Income Tax Department.

Martin’s company, Future Gaming and Hotel Services, has contributed Rs 1,368 crore through electoral bonds, making it one of the largest donors to political parties. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) were the primary beneficiaries, with 77% of the DMK’s total donations attributed to Martin’s contributions.