Live Blog: CM Vijay passes the floor test with 144 votes

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will face his first floor test in the Assembly, on Wednesday, May 13, less than a week after taking oath and forming the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government. The confidence motion is expected to be a crucial early test for Vijay, whose party emerged as the single largest force in the Assembly but still required support from allies to comfortably cross the majority mark. Over the past two days, Vijay has held a series of meetings with alliance partners including the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), all of whom have reiterated support for the government ahead of the trust vote.

In the 234-member Assembly, the effective strength of the House currently stands at 232 because of the Speaker's vote and a vacancy in the Trichy East constituency, making 117 the majority mark. TVK has 106 MLAs of its own, while support from its allies takes the government’s tally to 119. Although the Madras High Court temporarily restrained TVK MLA R Srinivasa Sethupathi from participating in Assembly proceedings, bringing the effective strength down by one, Vijay still remains above the halfway mark.