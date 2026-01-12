Littering on Chennai beaches? Be ready to pay Rs 5,000

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to impose a fine of Rs 5,000 for littering at Marina Beach, Besant Nagar Beach, and other beaches across Chennai. The move comes ahead of the upcoming Pongal holidays, with the aim of ensuring cleanliness at these popular public spaces.

According to an official GCC order, the disposal of waste, including food waste and plastic, on beaches is strictly prohibited under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. These measures have been implemented to maintain cleanliness at Marina Beach, one of Chennai’s most prominent landmarks and a major tourist attraction.

The GCC has engaged Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited for cleaning operations at Marina Beach. The company operates seven beach-cleaning machines, supported by 274 sanitary workers deployed for daily maintenance. On average, around four metric tonnes of waste are cleared from Marina Beach every day. Additionally, 53 sanitary workers have been assigned to maintain beaches at Neelankarai, Akkarai, Thiruvanmiyur, and Palavakkam.

Despite these efforts, the GCC has noted that public cooperation remains inadequate. Improper disposal of food and other waste continues to damage the beach environment and its aesthetic value, adversely affecting Chennai’s image. As a result, the corporation has decided to strictly enforce a Rs 5,000 fine for littering at Marina and other beaches within city limits.

In a related development, GCC Commissioner Kumaragurubaran said that Phase 2 of the Blue Flag–certified Marina Beach area has been initiated, covering over 50 acres. The area will be designated as a no-vending zone, indicating the removal of shops to maintain environmental standards.