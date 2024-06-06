Light to moderate rain predicted for two more days in Tamil Nadu

Heavy rain lashed Chennai and other areas in Tamil Nadu on June 5, Wednesday. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted light to moderate rain for two more days across the state. The weather station in Meenambakkam recorded 6 cm of rainfall on Wednesday, while Nungambakkam received around 3 cm rain.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning are expected in Karaikal and Puducherry due to the prevailing atmospheric low-level circulation over the southern parts of Tamil Nadu.

There is the possibility of rain with thunder and lightning over The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, hill areas of Dindigul, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram.

On Thursday, the RMC predicted heavy rains in a few places– The Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem and Tirupattur. With the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Kerala, many areas in Tamil Nadu recorded scattered rain in the past few days.

(With inputs from IANS)