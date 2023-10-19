Leo release: Why are early morning movie shows a big deal in Tamil Nadu?

Another top producer in the state who spoke to TNM on the condition of anonymity said that the number of bookings or the money collected during the initial bookings also become a marketing factor for the movie. He said, “Profit margins from early morning shows are high and will keep the hype around the movie alive. Reports of ticket bookings and early morning shows will further bring in a lot of booking for the other shows. I think online booking for movies further facilitated this. When shows are sold out, theatre owners make room for one show earlier than planned so that they can accommodate more people.” The producer also noted that advance booking of tickets was earlier reserved only for fans. He also claimed that some of them would book a large number of shows over several theatres and resell them for higher prices to compensate for the costs incurred during the celebrations during the release.

Dhananjayan agreed that there is a profit angle to the early morning shows, but had a different reasoning. He said, “Distributors would have purchased these movies for exorbitant prices. If there are more shows that are higher priced for a few days, it simply translates to distributors getting their money back faster. The same extends to theatre owners and producers as well. Everyone is trying to make the money they invested in the quickest way possible. Five shows a day just quickens this return on investment.” The producer also said that negative reviews that begin circulating after the initial days dampen ticket sales. Due to this, there seems to be an added pressure to make as much money as possible in case the movie does not turn out to be successful.

Speaking about the release of Leo, a Kollywood industry tracker told TNM that distributors have started to demand 75% of the box office earnings as opposed to the usual 60-65%. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, he said, “Shows at 4 am and 7 am are priced higher. When these shows are not permitted, people will have no reason to seek out single screen theatres where they are usually held. Because of this, even theatre owners were hoping that the state government would permit early morning shows.”

However, not everyone in the film business feels positively about early morning shows. Some theatre owners, for instance, believe that early morning shows do more harm than good despite offering a higher profit margin. Tiruppur Subramaniam, president of the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association, said, “For most theatre owners, early morning shows cause more trouble than benefits. There is almost always a ruckus that leads to a law and order problem. Some theatres have even incurred material losses due to these shows. Most single screen theatres might not pull crowds one week after the release of a movie. Due to this, some theatre owners try to earn their profits from the early morning and special shows. But apart from that, I think most theatre owners themselves will be against the idea of early morning shows, specifically for big stars.”

With inputs from Bharathy Singaravel and Dhanya Rajendran