‘Left victory in JNU signals downfall of BJP in 2024 polls’: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday, March 25, congratulated the United Left Panel that swept to victory in the student polls at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) defeating the ABVP, the student’s wing of the RSS. In a statement, Stalin said, “This victory signals the downfall of right-wing fascist forces. The people of #INDIA will unitedly reject BJP in the #Elections2024.”

The United Left coalition consisting of All India Students Association (AISA), Democratic Students Federation (DSF), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), and All India Students’ Federation (AISF) swept three out of four central panel positions, including president, vice president, and joint secretary in the students’ union election in Jawaharlal Nehru University which was held on March 22.

The post for president was won by Dhananjay, Avijit Ghosh won the vice president post, and Mohammad Sajid won as joint secretary. Dhananjay secured 2590 votes, defeating ABVP’s Umesh Chandra Ajmeera who garnered 1676 votes, thereby becoming the first Dalit president of JNUSU since Batti Lal Bairwa in 1996-97.