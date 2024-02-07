Landslide in Tamil Nadu’s Ooty kills at least six women construction workers

At least six people have been killed in a landslide in Ooty’s Lovedale area in the Nilgiris district. The exact reason for what triggered the landslide is yet to be known. Reports suggest a partial collapse of a building in the vicinity led to the landslide in the nearby construction site, killing six women construction workers. It is unclear as to how many more people are still trapped. The local fire department is carrying out search and rescue operations.

The women who lost their lives have been identified as Muthulakshmi, Sangeetha, Bakkyam, Uma, Sakila and Radha. Four other workers, namely Mahesh, Shathi, Jayanthi and Thomas have been rescued and are undergoing treatment at the Ooty Government Hospital.

More details are awaited.