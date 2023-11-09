Landslide in Nilgiris due to heavy rain, holiday declared in four taluks

As the North East Monsoon got off to a rousing start, many places in Tamil Nadu received a high amount of rainfall. Experts say it was the influence of low-pressure areas over the east-central Arabian Sea that triggered the current spurt.
In the wake of torrential downpours, landslides have occurred in Nilgiris, and transportation in many parts of the district was disrupted. A holiday was declared for school students in a few districts located in the Western Ghat regions. Corporation workers were deployed in Coimbatore and Erode to clear stagnant water in residential areas.
Heavy rain in Nilgiris
A landslide on Kotagiri and Mettupalaiyam road, near Kunjappanai, in the early hours of November 9 due to heavy rain disrupted traveling between Coimbatore and Nilgiris. Trees and boulders rolled down the hills, obstruct traffic on the Coonoor - Mettupualayam road too. A holiday was declared for the school students in Ooty, Coonoor, Kotagiri, and Kundah taluks of Nilgiris due to the incessant rain since the November 8 evening. Nilgiris toy train service was also closed as many areas in the locality of Hillgrove and Kallar witnessed mudslides last night.
Coimbatore Rains
Coimbatore residents find it difficult to commute consequent on heavy rains in the last three days. Thursday, November 9, was declared a holiday for schools. Rains battered Gandhipuram, Ukkadam, Goundampalayam, Idaiyarpalaiyam, Singanallur, Peelamedu, Periyanayakkanpalaiyam, Thondamuthur, and Kinathukadavu localities for almost 10 hours.
Local body workers were deployed to pump out stagnant water in the rain-hit areas. Kanuvai Pallam and Pannimadai Canal were flooded.
Tourists have been barred from Kovai Kutralam due to the flood situation in Sadivayal village. Besides Coimbatore and Nilgiris, other districts situated near the Western Ghat region too received heavy rains. Hence a holiday has been for schools in Dindigul and Theni districts too.
Weather report for the next 24 hours
As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, Kil Kotagiri of Nilgiris received 23 cm of rain in the last 24 hours. Pillur dam in Mettupalayam of Coimbatore received 15 cm of rain. Moolaikaraipatti of Tirunelveli district received 14 cm of rain. Nambiyur of Erode and Avinashi of Tiruppur district received 12 cm of rain. The RMC further predicted light to moderate rains in many places with thunderstorms and lightning in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rains are likely in isolated pockets in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari districts in the next 24 hours.
Chennai weather
For Chennai and its neighbouring districts, the sky condition will be partly cloudy, and light to moderate rain can be expected in some areas. The RMC also predicted that the maximum temperature in Chennai is likely to be 32-33°C and a minimum temperature of 25-26°C.