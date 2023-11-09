Landslide in Nilgiris due to heavy rain, holiday declared in four taluks

As the North East Monsoon got off to a rousing start, many places in Tamil Nadu received a high amount of rainfall. Experts say it was the influence of low-pressure areas over the east-central Arabian Sea that triggered the current spurt.

In the wake of torrential downpours, landslides have occurred in Nilgiris, and transportation in many parts of the district was disrupted. A holiday was declared for school students in a few districts located in the Western Ghat regions. Corporation workers were deployed in Coimbatore and Erode to clear stagnant water in residential areas.