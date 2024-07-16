Land grab case: Former AIADMK minister Vijayabaskar arrested in Kerala by TN CB-CID

The CB-CID arrested former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabaskar on July 16, in connection with an alleged land grabbing case. The 22 acres of land usurped by him is worth Rs 100 crore. Vijayabaskar, who was absconding, was arrested in Thrissur after a sessions court in Tamil Nadu denied him anticipatory bail on June 12.

Earlier on June 9, police in Karur district registered a case against seven persons including the former minister’s aid Praveen for grabbing 22 acres of land worth Rs 100 crore using forged documents. The case was transferred to the CB-CID on June 14. Vijayabaskar filed an anticipatory bail petition before the District Principal Sessions Court in Karur but his plea was dismissed by the court on June 25. Reports say he has been absconding since then.

According to TNIE, Vijaybaskar and his aides threatened the complainant’s wife and daughter and fraudulently transferred the land to four other people using forged documents.