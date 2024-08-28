Kumbakonam govt college closed after students protest against casteist professor

The Government Arts College in Kumbakonam of Thanjavur district will remain indefinitely shut, authorities have said, after sustained student protests against a faculty member accused of casteism. The college released a circular to this effect on Tuesday, August 27.

According to reports, a Tamil professor identified as Jeyavaanisri allegedly used casteist slurs on some second-year students taking her subject in an MA course. The incident is reported to have occurred in July this year. A complaint was lodged with the college principal, and protests were held against Jeyavaanisri.

Initially, students had called off their demonstrations after they were given assurance that action would be taken, but were forced to protest again as the college authorities reportedly failed to keep their promise. Students have also been boycotting classes for the last week in solidarity with the victims.

Puthiyathalaimurai reports that members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) have been leading the protests and boycotts in the last week. In response, the college said in its circular, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the college will remain closed until further notice.”