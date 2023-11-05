Krishnagiri caste violence: Director of SC Commission meets victims

The Director of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, S Ravivarman, visited Sokkadi village in Krishnagiri on Saturday, November 4, after the attacks on members from the Paraiyar (classified as Scheduled Caste) and the Vellala Gounders (classified as Backward Class) on October 29. Residents of the village, who belonged to the Paraiyar community, told Ravivarman that they are still victims of untouchability. They also asked for the main accused in the case, Rajan, and the other perpetrators from the Vellala Gounder community to be arrested under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Meanwhile, the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police (SP) assured that they would offer full-time security to the residents of Sokkadi in light of the caste violence. Reports said that Ravivarman warned the police officials against threatening to foist cases against members of the Paraiyar community and arrest them when they tried to file complaints about the caste violence. He further emphasised that only strict punishments for perpetrators will reduce instances of caste violence.