Kodaikanal: Two tourists die of suspected suffocation from barbeque stove

Two tourists were found dead on Saturday, August 10, in Tamil Nadu’s Kodaikanal, after they reportedly suffered asphyxiation. The deceased tourists were found dead in a room where they slept on Friday night. It is believed that the duo had a barbecue meal for dinner, after which they did not put out the coal stove used for cooking, causing death by suffocation.

It is reported that the deceased, named Anand Babu and Jayakannan, were in an inebriated condition. Two more men, Sivasankar and Sivaraj who were with the deceased, were safe as they slept in another room. All four men were natives of Trichy.

The bodies of the two men were taken to the Kodaikanal Government hospital for post-mortem by the Kodaikanal police and an initial case of suspicious death has been filed.