‘Knowledgeable’ Chennai crowd lauded for supporting both Pakistan, South Africa

The fans who thronged Chennai’s MA Chidambaram stadium or the Chepauk stadium as it is fondly known as, on Friday, October 27, to watch the Pakistan-South Africa clash, lived up to the city’s reputation of being a ‘knowledgeable’ cricket crowd. According to reports, a crowd of more than twenty five thousand were in attendance, one of the highest for a non-Indian game, cheering on both the teams as they played a nail-biting second innings in which South Africa beat Pakistan by one wicket and climbed up to the top of the leaderboard. Previously, on October 23, Pakistan lost to Afghanistan at Chepauk.

Vamsi Krishna, a Chennai resident who attended the game on Friday told TNM, “It felt like a home game for both Pakistan and South Africa at Chepauk. When Pakistan was playing at one point, the entire crowd was chanting ‘Pakistan! Pakistan!’ It was very refreshing to see cricket being enjoyed as a sport irrespective of who was playing, especially after what went down in Ahmedabad. Everyone left with a smile that came from watching a good match and there was no nationalist hate being thrown at anyone.”

It is to be noted that on October 14, when India played Pakistan at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, the crowd harassed Pakistan players with nationalist slogans. Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan was also taunted with slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ while he was returning to the dressing room.