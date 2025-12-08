Kerala Film Producers Association opens doors to Dileep’s re-entry

The Producers' Association of Kerala has announced that it will take Dileep back after the trial court, on Monday, December 8, found him not guilty on charges of conspiracy in the 2017 assault of a female actor.

B Rakesh, president of the Kerala Film Producers Association, said that the actor would be reinstated following the judgement on Monday morning. “Both the survivor and Dileep are dear to us. This is a good judgement. The person we believed to be innocent has been found innocent by the court,” he said

Rakesh further said that Dileep had an associate membership, which was suspended after he was accused of the crime. Later, he had produced a film, and he had been given an associate membership. He would be reinstated after a discussion in the executive committee of the association, and although there may be a discussion, Dileep was eligible to be reinstated as per normal procedure

“There are no blocks to his entry. In the next meeting, if Dileep gives an application, he will be reinstated,” Rakesh said.

He also said that the association’s decision would not be affected by an appeal, referring to the decision of the Kerala government to challenge Dileep’s acquittal in the High Court. Rakesh reiterated that they believed him to be innocent.

Meanwhile, the president of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala, B Unnikrishnan, also said that the doors of FEFKA were open to the actor following the judgement.

Unnikrishnan said that FEFKA took the accusations very seriously and had suspended him two hours after the accusations were made. “When the court gives a verdict, I don’t think it is a good practice to protest it or to express excessive joy,” he said



