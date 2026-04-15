Kejriwal, Rahul and Priyanka to campaign with DMK in Tamil Nadu

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal is set to campaign in Tamil Nadu in support of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Chief Minister MK Stalin ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Kejriwal is expected to participate in campaign events across the state on April 20 and 21, organised by the DMK. AAP is not contesting the elections in Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, will campaign in Tamil Nadu. He added that an official announcement regarding Rahul Gandhi’s visit is expected shortly.

"Rahul Gandhi will come and campaign for Tamil Nadu elections …We have already appointed party cadres and formed special committees in all 234 Assembly constituencies so that we can help all alliance candidates with whatever strength we have in each Assembly constituency, " Shivakumar said.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting set for May 4. The principal contest is between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress and other regional parties, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and PMK. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is contesting as a third force.