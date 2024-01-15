Keep Hinduism and politics separate: Shashi Tharoor on Ram temple at Thuglak event

Tharoor further said that according to Vivekananda, “Hinduism says ‘you believe you have the truth, I believe that I have the truth. I will respect your truth. Please respect my truth.’ That is the Hindu principle of acceptance. That is the principle by which I live. And that is why for me all people of all faiths are Indians. I see them as Indians. That is why I do not want a situation in which any one community should feel demonised or seen as the other or relegated to a marginal role.”

With reference to the memorial in Daman & Diu to INS Khukri that was torpedoed and sunk during the 1971 war with Pakistan, the MP said, “When I stand there, I realise that everybody of every faith, of every background have given their blood for this nation. Let us cherish that. Let us celebrate the Indianness of everyone. Let us not let anyone feel less Indian than we are because of their religion.”

He also spoke about state’s rights and the divide between north and south India. “I believe that our federalism is really in trouble. The Prime Minister speaks of cooperative federalism, but it seems that the states are the only ones expected to cooperate while the Union government operates at its own sweet will.”

“The Union government’s decision in 2017 to change the terms of reference of the 15’th Finance Commission to base fund allocation on the basis of the 2011 census has already prised open a north-south divide, even if Gurumurthy says that the divide does not exist. It has opened up a Pandora’s Box with incalculable consequences for our country. The Finance Commission’s revised allocations have sent even more taxpayers money from the south to the north than previously,” he said.

The Congress MP said that historically the South Indian states have always been subsidising the North Indian states. For every one rupee of tax contributed by Uttar Pradesh, the state received Rs 1.75 from the central coffers. Whereas for every one rupee contributed by Karnataka, the state receives Rs 0.45, he said.

“All southern states recognise the need to correct regional imbalances and for richer states to subsidise the poorer ones. But it is fair to ask, as Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has done, where is the reward for development? So to continue that example, Karnataka meets 72% of its expenses from its own taxes, whereas Bihar only has to meet 23%. Unlike most federal systems in the world, India’s revenue is going to its worst-performing states.”

He also pointed out that if delimitation is implemented, “Uttar Pradesh would have more MPs than all of the southern states put together. Where does that leave our federalism? If, for instance, the Hindi-speaking states alone can muster a two-third majority in Parliament to amend the Constitution. What will stop them from passing a law that makes Hindi the national language? Every year someone from the BJP demands this.”

Tharoor also spoke about the Income Tax (IT) Department and Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on Opposition leaders. “These are nothing but political instruments of the government in power that targets only Opposition politicians.