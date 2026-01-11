Karur stampede: Vijay to appear for CBI questioning on January 12

Actor-turned-politician and chief of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, Vijay, is set to travel to Delhi on Monday, January 12, to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives.

Vijay is scheduled to depose at around 11 am at the CBI office in Delhi, following a summons issued on January 6 under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). He has been cited as a witness in the case.

The CBI is probing the stampede that occurred on September 27, 2025 at Velusamipuram in Karur district during a TVK campaign event. The tragedy left 41 people dead and at least 110 others injured.

The investigation was handed over to the central agency following directions from the Supreme Court.

The questioning was earlier slated to be held in Chennai, but the venue was changed at short notice, raising concerns within the TVK about possible political interference by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ahead of his visit, TVK has petitioned the Delhi police to provide security for Vijay.

Earlier, the CBI conducted a second round of questioning with TVK General Secretary B Anand, General Secretary for Election Management Aadhav Arjuna, Joint General Secretary Nirmal Kumar, and Karur district secretary Mathialagan at the CGO Complex in New Delhi over three days.

During the questioning, TVK leaders submitted video footage and other evidence to support their claim that the tragedy occurred due to lapses by the state government.

The CBI had also summoned the Karur district collector, Superintendent of Police Jose Thangaya, and several revenue officials for questioning.

On Saturday, January 11, the CBI, Union Home Ministry, and Central Forensic Science Laboratories under the Directorate of Forensic Science Services inspected the campaign bus used by Vijay during the Karur event.

The bus, brought from Chennai and parked at the PWD guest house in Karur, was examined for its CCTV systems and other onboard facilities. The driver, Bharanidharan (34), was also questioned.

Officials verified the quality and positioning of the cameras on the bus, and the entire inspection process was video-recorded. Sources said the checks were prompted by reports suggesting that high-resolution cameras had been installed on the vehicle used during the campaign.