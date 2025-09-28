Karur stampede: Vijay announces Rs 20 lakh compensation for deceased, Rs 2 lakh for injured

Follow TNM's channel for news updates and story links.
Following the tragic stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur district, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief announced compensation of Rs 20 lakhs for the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakhs for those injured and receiving treatment.
The incident occurred during a TVK rally on Saturday, September 27, when a large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of Vijay. As per the latest figures, 39 people have died, including six children, and 59 others are undergoing treatment.
Announcing the relief on social media, Vijay said, “This is indeed an irreparable loss for us. No matter who offers words of comfort, the loss of our loved ones is unbearable.”.
“This amount is, of course, not significant in the face of such a loss. Still, at this moment, it is my duty as one who belongs to your family to stand by you, my dear ones, with a heavy heart,” he added. Vijay further said that the TVK will continue to provide all necessary support to those under treatment.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), while the injured will receive Rs 50,000.
The Tamil Nadu police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against TVK functionaries Madhiazhagan, TVK’s district secretary for Karur North; Bussy Anand, the party’s general secretary; CTR Nirmal Kumar, joint general secretary; and several others. They have been charged under sections 105 (culpable homicide), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering life of others), and 223 (disobedience to order) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.