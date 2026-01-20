Karur stampede case: CBI questions Vijay on day 2

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has completed the second phase of questioning of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay in connection with the Karur stampede, in which 41 people lost their lives during a TVK rally

According to sources, Vijay was questioned for nearly five-and-a-half hours on Monday, Januar 19, marking a key stage in the ongoing investigation. The tragic incident occurred on September 27 in Karur, when a massive crowd gathered for a campaign rally led by actor-politician Vijay,resulting in a deadly stampede.

Following widespread public concern and legal intervention, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to take over the investigation to ensure an independent probe.

CBI officials are currently conducting the inquiry from a temporary camp set up in Karur. However, as part of the investigation, those connected with the case are being summoned to the CBI headquarters in Delhi for detailed questioning.

Vijay was earlier questioned for over six hours on January 12, and the second round of questioning was held on Monday.

The CBI reportedly questioned Vijay on why there was a delay of nearly seven hours in dispersing the crowd, whether he noticed the traffic congestion while addressing the crowd from his vehicle, about the measures taken to manage the traffic jam, and about why the convoy continued to move forward despite congestion.

Following this round of questioning TVK administrator Nirmal Kumar clarified that Vijay has not been served with any fresh summons after the latest round of questioning. He also dismissed rumours about Vijay’s imminent arrest, urging the public not to believe speculation circulating on social media.

Kumar added that the party would cooperate fully with the investigation.

Meanwhile, sources indicated that the CBI is preparing to file the charge sheet in the case before the Supreme Court in the second week of February, keeping in mind the approaching Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The charge sheet is expected to outline accountability for the lapses that led to one of the deadliest campaign-related tragedies in recent years.