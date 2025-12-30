Karuppu Ratchagan book review: Evidence Kathir writes a compelling anti-caste tale

Vincent Raj, popularly known as Evidence Kathir, was a name I had often heard even before I became personally acquainted with him. Whenever he called me, our conversations invariably revolved around the Catholic Church, caste discrimination, or extending help to those in need.

During one such conversation, he said that he had been working on a novel for nearly two years. The novel, now completed, is titled Karuppu Ratchagan (The Black Redeemer).

The cover page offered a strong hint that the novel would portray the life of a man from a marginalised community—specifically a doctor committed to serving the people.

Kathir is the director of the Madurai-based rights organisation, Evidence. Knowing his deep social engagement and activist background, I began reading the novel through that lens.

The characterisations in the novel are compelling.

The hero, Marianathan, fondly called Maria, is intelligent, systematic, peaceloving, and deeply committed to justice—qualities he inherits from his father, Periyanayagam.

Father Andre, a Catholic priest originally from France, hires Periyanayagam as the Church cook. He emerges as a man of God and of the people, welcoming Periyanayagam and his Marianathan with the compassion of Jesus. He also mentors Marianathan.

Notably, the male characters, whether Periyanayagam or Paulnathan, are not sexist. From the very first chapters, they are portrayed as men who deeply love and respect their wives.

The relationship between Paulnathan and the assistant cook, Fatima Mary, is particularly noteworthy. It is portrayed as a true partnership—one that the world urgently needs today. It is grounded in mutual respect, shared responsibility, and love.

Periyanayagam embodies simplicity, a strong sense of justice, and a deep belief in equality—values shaped by his experience of belonging to a marginalised community. At the same time, his love, care, and dedication to his work are beautifully depicted. The name given to him by the people—Kaatu Yaanai (wild elephant)—suits him well, symbolising strength rooted in justice.

Father Andre unmistakably resembles Jesus. I find it difficult to compare him with anyone else. Love and equality, core values preached by Jesus, are central to Father Andre’s life as well. Just as Jesus welcomed everyone into the Kingdom of God, Father Andre embraces all without discrimination.

Fatima Mary stands out as a woman of firm character. She is a feminist and a symbol of motherly love. Her compassion extends beyond her own family, as she lovingly mothers the orphaned child Marianathan.

The relationships between the characters are intricately interwoven, creating a strong moral and emotional fabric. Though the novel initially appears almost utopian, the harsh realities of caste discrimination soon confront Maria. These painful experiences shape him and draw him further into a life of service to society.

Maria is loved, admired, and respected by many. He represents the collective face of countless marginalised people. His life evokes admiration and longing. Readers can feel it deeply and yearn for a world and a life like the one envisioned in this novel.

The way Maria and Periyanayagam treat people with equality, love, and compassion is deeply moving.

Although he later realises his mistake in not fully understanding Periyanayagam’s love life, this realisation only adds depth to his character.

In this novel, love between adults is portrayed as mature, responsible, and sacrificial. It challenges and breaks long-standing societal stereotypes. Love and desire between couples are presented as natural and healthy aspects of a civilised society, rather than something to be stigmatised or suppressed.

The black jeep in the novel is not merely Maria’s personal vehicle. It becomes a chariot of hope that rescues and uplifts the poor and the marginalised. It is a vehicle open to all — a powerful symbol of inclusivity and justice.

Father Andre appears as an angelic figure who embraced celibacy in the service of society, yet never fails to fulfil the responsibilities of a biological father.

He can also be compared to St Joseph, the foster father of Jesus. Through Father Andre, readers are inspired to stand for justice and equality in an unequal world. Powerful yet compassionate, he adopts the local culture as his own and serves people irrespective of caste, colour, or creed. Though he has every right to correct or question Maria, he never interferes unnecessarily in the lives of those he loves and deeply cares for.

Education emerges as a strong sub-theme of the novel. It is presented as a force capable of uplifting individuals regardless of their background or social status. A positive mind, the novel suggests, can transform society.

Maria stands as the finest example of this belief.

Karuppu Ratchagan is unmistakably a feminist novel. All the female characters are portrayed as strong, dignified, and resilient beacons of care and courage. No woman is shown as weak or dependent. From Mangala Mary and Fatima Mary to other characters like Evangelin, Julie, Vincy, Semmalar, and Ponni, each woman occupies equal space in Maria’s world.

Though this is a work of fiction, one cannot help but wish that all women in society could be accorded such space and respect. Religion in the novel is used as a force to protect and safeguard people, not to promote superstition or blind belief. Faith here becomes a tool of liberation rather than oppression.

This 496-page novel is an outstanding literary achievement. While reading, I experienced joy, tension, and moments of deep emotion and even tears.

At times, I wished I could be like Father Andre, who dedicated his entire life to serving people, leaving behind his country and culture to embrace a foreign land as his own. His love for the people, his priesthood, and his vocation made his life truly glorious.

I also found myself wanting to be like Marianathan — someone who always goes one step further to save others. Though he is shown as vulnerable, fearful, angry, and confused at times, his commitment remains unwavering. Above all, he is careful not to hurt those who love him.

Periyanayagam, a man of immense courage, is portrayed as hard-working, justice-orientated, and self-sacrificing. He lives a life of profound beauty and purpose.

Maria’s wife, Evangelin, stands out as a courageous woman who values simplicity, service, and equality. She remains steadfast beside the man she loves, embodying the roles of a supportive partner, nurturing mother, and compassionate daughter-in-law. Though she comes from a different state, language, and culture, she shares fully in her partner’s trials, tribulations, and successes.

Each character in Karuppu Ratchagan is meticulously crafted by the author, reflecting deep social awareness, emotional intelligence, and a commitment to justice.

Karuppu Ratchagan is not merely a novel. It is a moral and social vision rendered through compelling characters and lived realities. By weaving together themes of caste, justice, feminism, education, and liberative faith, Kathir creates a narrative that challenges entrenched social hierarchies while affirming human dignity.

The novel invites readers not only to reflect but also to act — to imagine a society rooted in equality, compassion, and courage. In doing so, Karuppu Ratchagan stands as a significant and transformative contribution to contemporary Tamil literature.

Views expressed are the author's own.

Robancy A Helen has written extensively on Dalit Christians, Dalit Christian women and gender equality.