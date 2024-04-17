Kanniyakumari Congress candidate has his deceased father’s deepfake campaigning for him

In a video doing rounds on social media, the late former Kanniyakumari Member of Parliament (MP) H Vasanthakumar can be seen proudly calling upon the people of the constituency to vote for his son Vijay Vasanth, who is contesting as a Congress candidate from Kanniyakumari this election. Clad in a white shirt and a shawl bearing the Congress tricolour in the video, Vasanthakumar calls Vijay his “heir” who will work for the advancement of Kanniyakumari, and promises that he would serve the constituency and its people well.

Only, it has been nearly four years since Vasanthakumar passed away, and the uncanny figure that emulates his likeness on video has been generated by an artificial intelligence (AI) deepfake technology. In the distinctive albeit unsettling video, the AI version of Vasanthakumar recalls his own death due to Covid-19, stating that though he had “departed physically,” he believed he was still with the people of Kanniyakumari “emotionally.”

“My goal was to improve the standard of living for every family in Kanniyakumari. However, I was left with the anxiety that I could not fulfil my goal. My dear son Vijay Vasanth is another opportunity for me to make my dreams and goals for you all come true,” the figure emulating Vasanthakumar says in the video, which runs for slightly over a minute.