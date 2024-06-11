Kanimozhi Karunanidhi appointed as DMK’s Parliamentary party leader

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin, on Monday, June 10, announced Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi as the party’s Parliamentary leader in both the Houses. DMK also announced MP TR Baalu as their floor leader in the Lok Sabha and MP Tiruchi Siva as the floor leader of Rajya Sabha.

Kanimozhi has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha twice and has been elected as a representative twice from Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency. In the recently concluded elections, she garnered 5,40,729 votes and won over AIADMK candidate Sivasamy Velumani by a large margin of 3,92,738 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she won the seat by a margin of 3,47,209 votes.

DMK has also announced MP Dayanidhi Maran as the deputy floor leader of Lok Sabha and MP M Shanmugam as the deputy floor leader of Rajya Sabha, while MP A Raja would be DMK whip in Lok Sabha and MP P Wilson would be Rajya Sabha’s party whip. Further, MP S Jagathrakshakan would serve as DMK Parliamentary treasurer for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

(With IANS inputs)