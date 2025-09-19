‘Kangana Ranaut should be slapped if she comes to TN,’ says Congress leader Alagiri

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Senior Congress leader and former Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri stirred controversy on Thursday, September 18, after saying that actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut should be slapped if she visits Tamil Nadu. The actor, however, remarked Kangana brushed off, saying she was “unbothered.”

Alagiri said his comments came in response to agricultural workers who were upset with Ranaut’s past remarks about women farmers.

“Yesterday, 10–15 agriculturists came to me and said that Kangana Ranaut once told that women working in agriculture could be lured anywhere with Rs 100. I was shocked. Why should a sitting MP insult rural women who toil in the fields?” Alagiri said.

Kangana Ranaut had shared a post during the 2020–21 farmers’ protests in which she allegedly misidentified a woman farmer from Punjab and claimed she was the same “Bilkis Bano” of Shaheen Bagh fame, and suggested the woman was “available for Rs 100.”