Kamal Haasan's MNM not to contest TN polls, extends unconditional support to DMK-led alliance

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan said on Tuesday that his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), will not contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and will instead extend unconditional support to the DMK-led alliance, citing larger political priorities and the state's interests.

Addressing party members and the media, Haasan said the decision was taken after careful deliberations and in continuation of MNM's earlier stand during the 2024 Parliamentary elections, when the party had joined the DMK-led front "in the interest of the nation".

He noted that MNM had worked sincerely for the alliance's success, which helped amplify its voice at the national level, including representation in the Rajya Sabha.

Haasan said the MNM had since adhered to alliance principles without compromising its independent identity.

However, he acknowledged that recent seat-sharing negotiations for the upcoming Assembly elections, held in two phases, did not yield an outcome acceptable to MNM.

Haasan said that discussions with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin, and members of the DMK negotiating team were conducted in a cordial and respectful atmosphere marked by mutual understanding.

Despite this, Haasan said that the number of seats offered to MNM, along with the suggestion that the party contest under the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol, was not acceptable either to him or to party cadres.

Emphasising the emotional connect of MNM workers with the party's 'battery torch' symbol, party chief Haasan said it represented the movement's identity built over the past nine years.

"This symbol is not merely an electoral sign but a reflection of our journey and values," he added, underlining the importance of preserving the party's distinct political space.

While acknowledging the political realities and electoral calculations that shaped the DMK's position, Haasan said MNM had chosen to prioritise Tamil Nadu's broader interests over electoral participation.

He expressed confidence that supporting the alliance would contribute to the formation of a "Dravidian Model 2.0" government in the state.

Thanking party cadres for their continued support, Haasan affirmed that MNM's political journey would continue beyond electoral contests, signalling a long-term commitment to public life and governance.