Kallakurichi tragedy: CB-CID seizes 2000 litres of Methanol from petrol pump

After interrogating Madesh, one of the men accused in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that has claimed 65 lives, the Crime Branch- Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) on Thursday, July 4, seized 2,000 litres of Methanol – a potent substance that is used in distilling illicit liquor. According to media reports, the chemical was found to be stored inside a sump in an inactive petrol pump located near Panruti in Cuddalore district that Madesh had taken on lease.

The Hindu reported that Madesh had sold methanol to the bootleggers in Kallakurichi and had stored the remaining 2,000 litres in Veeraperumanallur town’s inactive petrol pump.

More than 100 persons who consumed the country-made arrack have been admitted to government hospitals in Kallakurichi, Salem and Villupuram and at JIPMER in Puducherry.

It may be noted that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had also constituted a one-man commission headed by Justice B Gokuldas, former judge of the Madras High Court, to conduct a fair probe along with recommendations to prevent such incidents in the future within three months. The committee has been mandated to submit its report to the government within three months.